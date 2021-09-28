Rams Place OLB Justin Hollins On Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams officially placed OLB Justin Hollins on injured reserve Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jourdan Rodrigue mentioned last night that Hollins was scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn pectoral muscle this week and is expected to miss substantial time. Although, Rodrigue did not get the impression from Rams HC Sean McVay that the injury would be season-ending.

Hollins had solidified a starting role on the team’s defense and was performing well.

Hollins, 25, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived Hollins in 2020 and he was later claimed by Los Angeles.

In 2021, Hollins has appeared in all three games for the Rams, accruing 12 total tackles including one tackle for loss. Hollins also had two sacks including a forced fumble on the season.