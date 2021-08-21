Rams Place P Johnny Hekker & P Corey Bojorquez On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have placed punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the COVID-19 list.

Hekker, 31, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season.

In 2020, Hekker appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and totaled 3,099 yards on 68 attempts (45.6 YPA).

Bojorquez, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico by the Patriots in 2018. He spent training camp with New England before the team waived him in September, and the Bills claimed him the next day.

Bojorquez had spent the past three seasons with the Bills as the team’s primary punter and caught on with the Rams back in April.

In 2020, Bojorquez appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and totaled 2,082 yards on 41 attempts (50.8 YPA), which includes 18 downed inside the 20-yard line.