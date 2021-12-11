Rams Place RB Darrell Henderson On COVID-19 List, CB Robert Rochell On IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they are placing RB Darrell Henderson on the COVID-19 reserve list and are also placing CB Robert Rochell on injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/COVID-19 RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

• Reserve/Injured CB Robert Rochell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 11, 2021

Henderson, 24, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Henderson has appeared in 10 games for the Rams, rushing for 648 yards and five touchdowns on 142 carries (4.6 YPC). He has also caught 27 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Henderson and Rochell as it becomes available.