Rams Place RB Trey Ragas On Practice Squad Injured List, Sign RB Ronnie Rivers

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they’ve placed RB Trey Ragas on the practice squad-injured list and signed RB Ronnie Rivers to the practice squad.

Rams helmet

Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:

  1. OT A.J. Arcuri
  2. OT Chandler Brewer
  3. DE Earnest Brown
  4. TE Roger Carter Jr
  5. DB T.J. Carter
  6. DE T.J. Carter
  7. DT Elijah Garcia
  8. DB Daniel Isom (Injured)
  9. TE Jared Pinkney
  10. RB Trey Ragas (Injured)
  11. DE Brayden Thomas
  12. WR Austin Trammell
  13. WR Jacob Harris
  14. OLB Benton Whitley
  15. DB Grant Haley
  16. OT Max Pircher (International)
  17. LS Matt Overton
  18. G Oday Aboushi
  19. RB Ronnie Rivers

Ragas, 25, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana this past May, but the team waived him during final cuts.

Ragas signed on to the Raiders practice squad shortly after and was elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games.

Las Vegas moved on from Ragas this past May and he eventually joined the Rams in July before being added to the practice squad.  

In 2021, Ragas appeared in one game for the Raiders and rushed for nine yards on one carry to go along with two receptions for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply