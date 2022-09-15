Rams Place RB Trey Ragas On Practice Squad Injured List, Sign RB Ronnie Rivers

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they’ve placed RB Trey Ragas on the practice squad-injured list and signed RB Ronnie Rivers to the practice squad.

Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:

OT A.J. Arcuri OT Chandler Brewer DE Earnest Brown TE Roger Carter Jr DB T.J. Carter DE T.J. Carter DT Elijah Garcia DB Daniel Isom (Injured) TE Jared Pinkney RB Trey Ragas (Injured) DE Brayden Thomas WR Austin Trammell WR Jacob Harris OLB Benton Whitley DB Grant Haley OT Max Pircher (International) LS Matt Overton G Oday Aboushi RB Ronnie Rivers

Ragas, 25, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana this past May, but the team waived him during final cuts.

Ragas signed on to the Raiders practice squad shortly after and was elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games.

Las Vegas moved on from Ragas this past May and he eventually joined the Rams in July before being added to the practice squad.

In 2021, Ragas appeared in one game for the Raiders and rushed for nine yards on one carry to go along with two receptions for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.