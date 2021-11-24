Rams Place WR Robert Woods On Injured Reserve

The Rams announced they have officially placed WR Robert Woods on injured reserve.

The veteran receiver suffered a torn ACL a couple of weeks ago, ending his 2021 season. The standard recovery for this type of injury is anywhere from nine to 12 months after surgery.

Woods, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams last year and stands to make base salaries of $5.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Woods appeared in nine games and caught 45 passes for 556 yards receiving (12.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Woods’ injury as it becomes available.