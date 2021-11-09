Rams Place WR/TE Jacob Harris On IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they’ve placed WR/TE Jacob Harris on injured reserve Tuesday.

This move was expected after the news that Harris suffered an ACL and MCL injury during Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

Harris, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams this past April. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams.

Harris has been active nine games for the Rams in 2021, but has yet to accrue any stats at the professional level.

During his college career at UCF, Harris appeared in 26 games over three seasons, hauling in 49 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Harris was also a contributor on the Golden Knights’ special teams units, accruing nine tackles and one fumble recovery.