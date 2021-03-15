Rams Placing First-Round Tender On CB Darious Williams

Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams are placing a first-round RFA tender on CB Darious Williams, who had a breakout year in 2020.

The first-round tender is projected to cost around $4.766 million for the 2021 season and ensures that they would get a first-round pick should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

Williams, 27 went undrafted out of UAB in 2018 before catching on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He was later waived and claimed by the Rams, remaining on the roster for the rest of the season.

In 2020, Williams appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded 44 tackles and four interceptions.