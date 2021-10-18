Rams Placing RB Jake Funk & TE Johnny Mundt On IR

Rams HC Sean McVay announced Monday that they are placing RB Jake Funk and TE Johnny Mundt on injured reserve, per Lindsey Thiry.

Mundt specifically has a torn ACL so his season is done while Funk sustained a torn hamstring.

Funk, 23, was selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft out of Maryland by the Rams. He signed a four-year, $3,588,228 contract that included a $108,228 signing bonus.

In 2021, Funk has appeared in six games and totaled one carry for six yards.

Mundt, 26, signed a rookie contract with the Rams after going undrafted out of the University of Oregon in the 2017 NFL Draft. Mundt spent his career on and off the Rams’ practice squad before the team ultimately decided to not tender a qualifying offer.

The Rams signed Mundt to a one-year deal this past March.

In 2021, Mundt appeared in six games, catching his only target for nine yards.