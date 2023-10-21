Rams Placing RB Kyren Williams On Injured Reserve

Adam Schefter reports that the Rams are placing RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve Saturday with an ankle injury.

Williams will miss at least the next four games of the season before he can be activated for their Week 12 game against the Cardinals.

The Rams will turn to Zach Evans, Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson for the time being.

Williams, 23, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year’s draft. He signed his four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal with the Rams.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in six games for the Rams and rushed for 456 yards on 97 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 105 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.