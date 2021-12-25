Rams Placing T Andrew Whitworth On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have placed veteran T Andrew Whitworth on the COVID-19 list.

LA Rams Transactions:

Whitworth, 40, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2006. He spent 11 years in Cincinnati before signing a three-year, $33.75 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed with the Rams in 2017.

Whitworth made a base salary of $10.25 million for the 2019 season. The Rams brought him back on a three-year extension in 2020.

Whitworth has already announced that he expects this season to be his last and took a $3 million pay cut to retain a roster spot with the Rams this season.

In 2021, Whitworth has appeared and started in 13 games for the Rams at left tackle.

We will have more news regarding Whitworth as it becomes available.