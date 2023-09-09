Rams Placing WR Cooper Kupp On IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams are placing WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve and he will miss at least four games while he rests his injured hamstring.

Rams HC Sean McVay mentioned that the team may place Kupp on injured reserve after he suffered a setback in his recovery.

Los Angeles initially determined Kupp to be day-to-day after suffering a setback, but it’s evidently worse than a minor issue if he’s being placed on the injured reserve list.

Kupp, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.