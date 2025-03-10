Rams Plan To Release WR Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to release WR Cooper Kupp at the start of the new year unless a last-second trade materializes, according to Adam Schefter.

Kupp has been the subject of trade discussions this off-season, with no deal in place, the Rams plan to move forward without him next season.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

