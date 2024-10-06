Rams Planning For WR Cooper Kupp To Return In Week 7

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are planning for WR Cooper Kupp to be back in the lineup in Week 7 after the team’s bye week.

Schefter notes this is assuming Kupp doesn’t have a setback in practice as he ramps back up to playing, but this is a stroke of positive news for Los Angeles.

The Rams have been hit as hard as any team in the league by injuries and lost Kupp to an ankle injury in Week 2. He’s been out since then.

The team did not place him on injured reserve because teams can only bring eight players back from IR this year and Los Angeles was worried it would run out of slots.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2024, Kupp has appeared in two games for the Rams and caught 18 passes for 147 yards receiving and one touchdown.