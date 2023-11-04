Rams Promote QB Dresser Winn To Active Roster

The Los Angeles Rams have promoted QB Dresser Winn to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Packers, per Adam Schefter.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday’s game due to a thumb injury.

Winn, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UT-Martin back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

However, Los Angeles waived Winn coming out of the preseason. He just returned to the Rams a few days ago.

For his college career, Winn completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 5,776 yards, 37 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over the course of six seasons and 30 games.