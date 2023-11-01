Rams Promote RB Darrell Henderson, Sign QB Dresser Winn To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams signed RB Darrell Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster and signed QB Dresser Winn to their practice squad in a corresponding move.

Henderson, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson and he was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again. He’s bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad this season.

In 2023, Henderson has appeared in two games and recorded 30 rushing attempts for 92 yards (3.1 YPC) and one touchdown.