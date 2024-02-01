Rams Promoting Chris Shula To Defensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports that the Rams are promoting pass-rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator, replacing Raheem Morris.

Schefter says that the Dolphins were also interested in Shula, but it looks like the Rams stepped up to keep him in-house.

Here is the full list of candidates for the job this cycle:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

(Interview) Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens DB Coach Dennard Wilson (Interview)

(Interview) Rams DB coach Aubrey Pleasant (Interview)

(Interview) Rams OLB coach Chris Shula (Interview)

(Interview) Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interview)

Shula, 37, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019. Since then, he’s moved around the staff a bit, coaching linebackers and defensive backs before moving back to outside linebackers/pass rush coordinator in 2023.