Rams Promoting QB Brett Rypien To Roster

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are promoting QB Brett Rypien to the active roster.

He will be the primary backup to QB Matthew Stafford with fourth-round QB Stetson Bennett going on the non-football injury list.

This is also notable because Rypien is one of the few quarterbacks who had experience with Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett and could have helped New York’s need at quarterback.

Rypien, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract from the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

The Broncos decided to not offer Rypien a restricted free-agent tender this offseason and he caught on with the Rams in May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Rypien appeared in four games for the Broncos, completing 60.2 percent of his passes for 483 yards to go along with two touchdowns and four interceptions.