Rams’ QB John Wolford Underwent Appendectomy

Lindsey Thiry reports that Rams’ backup QB John Wolford woke up with pain due to appendicitis and later had an appendectomy to remove his appendix.

A team spokesperson notes that Wolford will miss somewhere between 10 to 14 days.

Wolford, 25, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jets when they waived him coming out of the preseason.

Wolford had a brief stint on their practice squad before signing on with the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF. He joined the Rams in April of 2019 after the league suspended operations and was waived during final roster cuts, but joined the practice squad soon after.

He signed a futures contract with the Rams back in December of 2019 and was called up to the active roster where he started in one game. He also started a playoff game for the Rams against the Seahawks but was forced out of the game due to injury.

In 2020, Wolford started in one game for the Rams, completing 22 of 38 attempts for 231 yards (57.9%) and one interception.