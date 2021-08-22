Rams RB Raymond Calais Out 4-6 Months With Foot Fracture

Tom Pelissero reports that Rams’ RB Raymond Calais will miss four to six months with a fractured foot that will require surgery.

Pelissero adds that Calais is set to have surgery on Monday for the midfoot fracture.

You can expect the Rams to place Calais on injured reserve and add someone else to their roster in the coming days.

Calais, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Buccaneers re-signed Calais to their practice squad before losing him to the Rams a few days later. The Rams had previously placed Calais on injured reserve back in January for a separate injury.

In 2020, Calais was active for four games and totaled 152 kick return yards for the Rams.