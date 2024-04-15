Rams RB Ronnie Rivers & OL Alaric Jackson Sign ERFA Tenders

The Rams announced that RB Ronnie Rivers and OL Alaric Jackson have signed their exclusive-rights free agent tenders. The team had previously tendered Rivers back in February and did the same with Jackson in March.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued. This ensures Rivers will be back in Los Angeles for the 2024 season.

Rivers, 24, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was cut in training camp as a rookie and caught on with the Seahawks but was among their final roster cuts.

Rivers signed on with the Rams’ practice squad in 2022 and has been on and off their roster ever since.

In 2023, Rivers appeared in nine games for the Rams and rushed for 129 yards on 32 carries (4 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

The Rams specifically used a second-round tender on Jackson worth $4.8 million for the 2024 season.

Jackson, 25, was a four-year starter at Iowa and was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient in 2020, third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, second-team All-Big Ten in 2018, and a Freshman All-American in 2017.

Jackson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in and started 15 games for the Rams at left tackle.