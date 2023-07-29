Rams RB Sony Michel Retiring From NFL

Rams HC Sean McVay announced Saturday that RB Sony Michel is retiring from the NFL.

Michel, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $9,626,694 contract that included a $5,081,232 signing bonus when the Patriots declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season.

The Patriots then traded Michel to the Rams for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released back in August. The Chargers signed him soon after and he made it until December before being released.

Michel returned to the Rams last month.

In 2022, Michel appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and rushed for 106 yards on 36 carries (2.9 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 53 yards receiving and no touchdowns.