Rams Re-Sign DL Larrell Murchison

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they’ve re-signed DL Larrell Murchison.

Murchison, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,572,241 million which included a signing bonus of $277,741.

Murchison signed a multi-year deal with the Titans before being waived last year. The Rams later claimed him off waivers and he finished out the season in Los Angeles.

In 2023, Murchison appeared in 15 games for the Rams and recorded 16 tackles and no sacks.