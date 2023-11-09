Rams Re-Sign DT Cory Durden To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed DT Cory Durden to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- T A.J. Arcuri
- G Logan Bruss
- DT Marquise Copeland
- DB Tanner Ingle
- WR Tyler Johnson
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- C Mike McAllister
- DB Cameron McCutcheon
- G Grant Miller
- WR Xavier Smith
- LB Keir Thomas
- TE Miller Forristall
- DB Michael Ojemudia
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi
- CB Shaun Jolly
- DT Cory Durden
Durden, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the Lions elected to waive him coming out of the preseason.
The Rams signed Durden to the practice squad and he’s bounced back and forth from the active roster this season.
In 2023, Durden has appeared in four games for the Rams and recorded three total tackles.
