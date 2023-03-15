Rams Re-Sign OL Coleman Shelton

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Coleman Shelton.

We have agreed to terms with OL Coleman Shelton! 👏 pic.twitter.com/VKWurhUPfF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 16, 2023

Shelton, 27, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2018. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed with the Titans’ practice squad. He signed with the Cardinals’ taxi squad in October of 2018 and later re-signed to a futures deal.

The Rams signed Shelton off Arizona’s practice squad back in September of 2019. He re-signed to an exclusive rights deal in 2021 and re-signed as a restricted free agent last offseason.

In 2022, Shelton appeared in 13 games for the Rams, making 13 starts for them at center.