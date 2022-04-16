Rams Re-Sign RFA ILB Travin Howard

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that LB Travin Howard has signed his restricted tender for the 2022 season.

We've got @TravinTheGreat locked in for another year! 🤝 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 16, 2022

The tender is worth $2.54 million for 2022.

Howard, 25, was selected in the seventh round out of TCU in 2018 by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,550,668 contract with the Rams that included a $90,668 signing bonus.

Unfortunately, the Rams waived Howard with an injury designation during the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. Los Angeles cut him loose with an injury settlement soon after. He returned to Los Angeles’ practice squad midseason and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2019 season, he returned on another one-year deal last offseason.

Howard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Howard appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.