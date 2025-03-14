Rams Re-Signing DL Larrell Murchison

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they’ve re-signed DL Larrell Murchison to a one-year contract.

We have agreed to terms with DT Larrell Murchison on a 1-year deal. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2025

Murchison, 27, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,572,241 million which included a signing bonus of $277,741.

Murchison signed a multi-year deal with the Titans before being waived last year. The Rams later claimed him off waivers and he finished out the season in Los Angeles. He re-signed with LA in 2023.

In 2024, Murchison appeared in 15 games and made three starts for the Rams while recording 16 tackles and no sacks.