Rams Re-Signing G Kevin Dotson To Three-Year, $48M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Rams are re-signing G Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $38 million contract on Thursday.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal includes $32 million guaranteed.

Dotson, 27, is a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana. Pittsburgh traded him to the Rams last year as part of a pick swap.

Dotson played out the final year of his four-year, $3.95 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,743,000 for the 2023 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2023, Dotson appeared in 14 games and made 14 starts for the Rams at guard.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.