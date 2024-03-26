Rams Re-Signing OLB Michael Hoecht

The Los Angeles Rams officially re-signed restricted free agent OLB Michael Hoecht.

Hoecht, 26, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020.

He was among their final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in 2021.

In 2023, Hoecht appeared in all 17 games and recorded 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.

We will have more news on Hoecht as it becomes available.