Rams Release LB Jachai Polite

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they’ve released LB Jachai Polite from their practice squad.

Polite, 22, was selected in the third round out of Florida by the Jets in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,218,191 contract that includes a $1,118,194 signing bonus with the Jets.

However, New York waived Polite coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad. Seattle released him after a few weeks and he caught on with the Rams in September of 2019.

Since then, Polite has been on and off of the Rams’ practice squad.

In 2020, Polite appeared in 11 games for the Rams and recorded three total tackles and one sack.