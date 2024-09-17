Rams Releasing OT Ty Nsekhe From Practice Squad

The Rams announced on Tuesday that they are releasing veteran OT Ty Nsekhe from their practice squad.

Nsekhe, 38, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State back in 2012. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

From there, Nsekhe had a brief stint with the Saints before signing a futures contract with Washington in 2015. After four seasons in Washington, Nsekhe agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal in 2019 with the Bills.

The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had signed with the Colts to their practice squad in 2022 when the Rams signed him to their active roster.

Nsekhe caught on with the Browns in 2023 and played in two games before catching back on with the Rams ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Nsekhe appeared in two games for the Browns.