Rams Request To Interview LSU Pass-Game Coordinator Cortez Hankton For OC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams requested to interview LSU passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton for their offensive coordinator job.

Falcons QBs coach Charles London is also a candidate for the position.

Hankton, 41, if a former receiver with the Jaguars, Vikings, and Buccaneers before becoming Dartmouth’s receivers coach in 2012-2014. He was hired to the same position with Vanderbilt from 2015-2017 and Georgia from 2018-2021.

He was hired by LSU for 2022 but is, evidently, drawing interest to fill in the role vacated by former OC Kevin O’Connell.