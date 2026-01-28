Rams Requested Interview With Browns ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams have requested permission to interview Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the same role on their staff.

Pelissero says Ventrone is not expected to return on new Browns HC Todd Monken‘s staff.

Special teams was a massive sore spot for the Rams this past year and contributed to them falling short of the Super Bowl.

Ventrone, 43, was a former linebacker who went undrafted out of Villanova back in 2005. He played out his career with the Patriots, Jets, Browns, and 49ers before retiring in 2014.

He began his coaching career as the Patriots’ assistant special teams coach from 2015-2017 and signed on as the Colts’ special teams coordinator in 2018. The Browns hired him in the same role in 2023.