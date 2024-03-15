Rams Restructure OT Joe Noteboom’s Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams restructured the contract of OT Joe Noteboom earlier in the week. 

Joe Noteboom

The move reduced Joe Noteboom’s 2024 cap hit of $20 million and his new contract includes $7 million guaranteed and allows him to earn up to $14 million. 

Noteboom, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He just finished out the third year of his four-year, $3.45 million contract that included a signing bonus of $818,892 before the Rams signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract back in 2022. 

The agreement includes $25 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $47 million. 

In 2023, Noteboom appeared in 14 games for the Rams, making eight starts for them.

