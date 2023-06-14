Rams Restructure WR Cooper Kupp’s Deal For $10M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Rams have restructured WR Cooper Kupp‘s deal to create an additional $10.44 million in 2023 cap space.

Los Angeles has been hard up against the cap all offseason, so this move was necessary for the team to be able to sign its entire draft class and have cap space to operate during the regular season.

Kupp, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.