Rams Retaining Pass Game Coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

The Los Angeles Rams are retaining passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, according to Ian Rapoport.

Scheelhaase was a leading candidate for the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator job.

Scheelhaase, 34, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024.