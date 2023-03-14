Rams Rework OT Joseph Noteboom’s Contract For $9M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Rams have reworked OT Joseph Noteboom‘s contract to save about $9 million against the cap in 2023.

Noteboom, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the third year of his four-year, $3.45 million contract that included a signing bonus of $818,892 before the Rams signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract extension.

The agreement includes $25 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $47 million. He was due base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Noteboom appeared in six games for the Rams, making six starts for them at left tackle before tearing his Achilles and going on injured reserve. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 40 tackle out of 76 qualifying players.