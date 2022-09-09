Rams Rookie Kyren Williams Could Miss Six Weeks With High Ankle Sprain

Field Yates reports that Rams rookie RB Kyren Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain during Thursday’s season opener that could sideline him for up to six weeks.

Williams left last night’s game early in the first quarter.

Williams, 22, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame and was named Second Team All-ACC in 2020.

He signed his four-year rookie deal with the team on June 6th along with seventh-round CB Derion Kendrick.

During his three years at Notre Dame, Williams has 419 carries for 2,153 yards (5.1 YPC) and 27 touchdowns.