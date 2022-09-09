Rams Rookie Kyren Williams Could Miss Six Weeks With High Ankle Sprain

Field Yates reports that Rams rookie RB Kyren Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain during Thursday’s season opener that could sideline him for up to six weeks.
Williams left last night’s game early in the first quarter.
Williams, 22, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame and was named Second Team All-ACC in 2020.
He signed his four-year rookie deal with the team on June 6th along with seventh-round CB Derion Kendrick.
During his three years at Notre Dame, Williams has 419 carries for 2,153 yards (5.1 YPC) and 27 touchdowns.
