Rams Sign 13 Players To Futures Deals

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve signed 13 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Cephus, 26, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that included a signing bonus of $304,288. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling and released by the Lions.

The Bills signed him to a deal back in April of last year but later opted to let him go less than a month later. He had a stint with the Texans last summer before eventually signing on to the Rams’ practice squad.

In 2022, Cephus appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.