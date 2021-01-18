Rams Sign 14 Players To Futures Deals

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve signed 14 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Perkins, 24, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in April. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to Los Angeles’ practice squad.

During his college career, Perkins recorded 544 completions on 844 pass attempts (64.5 percent) for 6,210 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.