Rams Sign 17 Players To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 17 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to Sarah Barshop.

The full list includes:

OT A.J. Arcuri OT Chandler Brewer DE Earnest Brown TE Roger Carter Jr DB T.J. Carter DE T.J. Carter DT Elijah Garcia DB Daniel Isom G Jeremiah Kolone TE Jared Pinkney RB Trey Ragas DE Brayden Thomas WR Austin Trammell WR Jacob Harris OLB Benton Whitley DB Grant Haley OT Max Pircher (International)

Ragas, 25, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana this past May, but the team waived him during final cuts.

Ragas signed on to the Raiders practice squad shortly after and was elevated to the active roster for each of the Raiders’ first two games.

Las Vegas moved on from Ragas this past May and he signed on with the Rams a few months later. Unfortunately, Los Angeles waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Ragas appeared in one game for the Raiders and rushed for nine yards on one carry to go along with two receptions for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.