Rams Sign 17 To Practice Squad, Make Four Other Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 17 players to their practice squad.
The full list includes:
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- OL Justin Dedich
- TE Miller Forristall
- DB Tanner Ingle
- DB Shaun Jolly
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- DB Cam Lampkin
- DT Tuli Letuligasenoa
- OL Mike McAllister
- WR Xavier Smith
- WR Drake Stoops
- DB Jason Taylor II
- OLB Keir Thomas
- WR Sam Wiglusz
- RB Zach Evans
- LB Zach VanValkenburg
The Rams also made some active roster moves including:
- Rams waived DT Cory Durden
- Rams claimed RB Cody Schrader
- Rams placed T Conor McDermott on injured reserve.
- Rams signed DT Neville Gallimore to the active roster
Gallimore, 27, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.
Gallimore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason and was expected to sign with the Dolphins, yet a deal never came to fruition.
In 2023, Gallimore appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and one pass defense.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!