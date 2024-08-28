Rams Sign 17 To Practice Squad, Make Four Other Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 17 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

The Rams also made some active roster moves including:

Rams waived DT Cory Durden Rams claimed RB Cody Schrader Rams placed T Conor McDermott on injured reserve. Rams signed DT Neville Gallimore to the active roster

Gallimore, 27, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.

Gallimore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason and was expected to sign with the Dolphins, yet a deal never came to fruition.

In 2023, Gallimore appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and one pass defense.