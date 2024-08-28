Rams Sign 17 To Practice Squad, Make Four Other Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 17 players to their practice squad. 

Rams helmet

The full list includes:

  1. OL A.J. Arcuri
  2. OL Justin Dedich
  3. TE Miller Forristall
  4. DB Tanner Ingle
  5. DB Shaun Jolly
  6. TE Nikola Kalinic
  7. DB Cam Lampkin
  8. DT Tuli Letuligasenoa
  9. OL Mike McAllister
  10. WR Xavier Smith
  11. WR Drake Stoops
  12. DB Jason Taylor II
  13. OLB Keir Thomas
  14. WR Sam Wiglusz
  15. RB Zach Evans
  16. LB Zach VanValkenburg

The Rams also made some active roster moves including: 

  1. Rams waived DT Cory Durden
  2. Rams claimed RB Cody Schrader
  3. Rams placed T Conor McDermott on injured reserve.
  4. Rams signed DT Neville Gallimore to the active roster

Gallimore, 27, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.

Gallimore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason and was expected to sign with the Dolphins, yet a deal never came to fruition. 

In 2023, Gallimore appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and one pass defense. 

