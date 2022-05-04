Rams Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

The full list includes:

  1. OG Jack Snyder, San Jose State
  2. TE Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State
  3. WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State
  4. OLB Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State
  5. OLB Benton Whitley, Holy Cross
  6. IDL Dion Novil, North Texas
  7. S Jairon McVea, Baylor
  8. S Dan Isom, Washington State
  9. CB TJ Carter, TCU
  10. CB Caesar Dancy-Williams, Wisconsin
  11. CB Duron Lowe, Liberty
  12. IDL Elijah Garcia, Rice
  13. OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State
  14. TE Roger Carter, Georgia State
  15. ILB Jake Hummel, Iowa State
  16. OLB Keir Thomas, Florida State
  17. P Cameron Dicker, Texas

Hummel, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa State. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 as a senior in 2021.

During his college career at Iowa State, Hummel recorded 228 tackles, two sacks, a force fumble, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 12 pass deflections.

