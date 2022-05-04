Rams Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Hummel, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa State. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 as a senior in 2021.

During his college career at Iowa State, Hummel recorded 228 tackles, two sacks, a force fumble, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 12 pass deflections.