Rams Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- OG Jack Snyder, San Jose State
- TE Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State
- WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State
- OLB Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State
- OLB Benton Whitley, Holy Cross
- IDL Dion Novil, North Texas
- S Jairon McVea, Baylor
- S Dan Isom, Washington State
- CB TJ Carter, TCU
- CB Caesar Dancy-Williams, Wisconsin
- CB Duron Lowe, Liberty
- IDL Elijah Garcia, Rice
- OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State
- TE Roger Carter, Georgia State
- ILB Jake Hummel, Iowa State
- OLB Keir Thomas, Florida State
- P Cameron Dicker, Texas
Hummel, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa State. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 as a senior in 2021.
During his college career at Iowa State, Hummel recorded 228 tackles, two sacks, a force fumble, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 12 pass deflections.
