Rams Sign C Matt Skura To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they signed C Matt Skura to their practice squad on Wednesday.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Signed Practice Squad Veteran C Matt Skura
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 21, 2022
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- OT A.J. Arcuri
- OT Chandler Brewer
- DE Earnest Brown
- TE Roger Carter Jr
- DB T.J. Carter
- DT Elijah Garcia
- TE Jared Pinkney
- RB Trey Ragas (Injured)
- DE Brayden Thomas
- WR Austin Trammell
- WR Jacob Harris
- OLB Benton Whitley
- DB Grant Haley
- OT Max Pircher (International)
- RB Ronnie Rivers
- DE Zach VanValkenburg
- C Matt Skura
Skura, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad before returning to Baltimore on a future/reserve contract the following offseason.
Skura was eventually promoted to Baltimore’s active roster in September of 2017. He returned to the Ravens on an original-round restricted deal worth $2.133 million in 2019 and re-signed on a one-year deal in 2020.
Skura signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason as Miami trimmed its roster down to 53. The Giants signed him to their practice squad last season and promoted him in September of last year.
