Rams Sign CB Derion Kendrick

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed CB Derion Kendrick to a contract.

Kendrick, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Rams back in 2022. He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million when the Rams released him earlier this offseason.

In 2023, Kendrick appeared in 17 games and made 12 starts, recording 49 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.