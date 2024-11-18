Rams Sign DB A.J. Green

The Los Angeles Rams have signed DB A.J. Green to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

Green, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the next two seasons on their practice squad.

Green re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year, $1.4 million deal in 2023 and was let go after camp again. He spent the season on the practice squad and was let go in January. Green signed a futures deal with Minnesota before they released him at the end of camp in 2024.

In 2023, Green appeared in three games for the Browns and recorded one total tackle.