Chargers Sign International TE Jordan Petaia

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed international TE Jordan Petaia to a contract.

Petaia will not count toward the 90-man offseason roster because he’s in the International Pathway Program, and he is also eligible for a roster exemption on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster.

Petaia, 25, is an Australian rugby player who has played the wing, centre and fullback positions professionally since 2018. He made 58 appearances with the Queensland Reds and recorded 80 total points.

Petaia was selected to be a part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program for the 2025 season.