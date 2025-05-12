Rams Sign Four Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed four draft picks to contracts on Monday including third-round EDGE Josaiah Stewart.

This leaves two remaining draft picks for the Rams to address:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 46 Terrance Ferguson TE 3 90 Josaiah Stewart EDGE Signed 4 117 Jarquez Hunter RB 5 148 Ty Hamilton DL Signed 5 172 Chris Paul Jr. LB Signed 7 242 Konata Mumpfield WR Signed

Stewart, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 43rd-ranked edge rusher in the 2021 recruiting class out of the Bronx, New York. He committed to Boston College but ended up with Coastal Carolina and transferred to Michigan after two seasons.

He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

The Rams used the No. 90 overall pick in the third round on Stewart. They’re projected to sign him to a four-year, $6,272,346 contract that includes a $1,201,704 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 51 games and recorded 150 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, six forced fumbles and three passes defended.