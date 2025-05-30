Rams Sign Fourth-Round RB Jarquez Hunter

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed fourth-round RB Jarquez Hunter to a rookie contract on Friday.
This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the Rams’ 2025 class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|46
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|3
|90
|Josaiah Stewart
|EDGE
|Signed
|4
|117
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|Signed
|5
|148
|Ty Hamilton
|DL
|Signed
|5
|172
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|Signed
|7
|242
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|Signed
Hunter, 22, was a two-year starter at Auburn. He earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2021.
He was a three-star recruit and the 43rd-ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class.
The Rams used the No. 117 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Hunter. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,196,924 contract with a $996,924 signing bonus.
During his college career, Hunter appeared in 49 games and recorded 539 rushing attempts for 3,371 yards (6.25 YPC) and 25 touchdowns, to go along with 68 receptions for 558 yards (8.21 YPC) and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!