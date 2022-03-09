Rams Sign LB Anthony Hines To Futures Deal

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Anthony Hines to a reserve-future deal.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Future LB Anthony Hines — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 9, 2022

Hines spent time with the Rams last year, so he obviously showed enough for the team to give him an extended look this offseason.

Hines, 23, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during camp, though, and later cut with a settlement.

From there, Washington signed Hines to their practice squad in October, and later released him in November.

Hines then joined the Rams’ practice squad, and was activated briefly, before being released last month.

During his three-year college career, Hines recorded 106 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 23 games.