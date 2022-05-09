Rams Sign P Cameron Dicker

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Monday that they have signed P Cameron Dicker to a contract.

Dicker, 22, was born in Hong Kong but is a native of Austin, Texas. He was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 after being a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2020.

He played kicker at Texas before signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, where he currently looks to be their best option at punter.

During his four years with the Longhorns, Dicker made 60 of his 79 field goal attempts (75.9 percent) and converted 206 of his 210 extra-point tries. He also punted 55 times for 2,549 yards (46.3 YPP).